Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.
Procaps Group Trading Down 0.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million.
Institutional Trading of Procaps Group
About Procaps Group
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Procaps Group (PROC)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
- Why Interest in These 3 Weed Stocks is High
Receive News & Ratings for Procaps Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procaps Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.