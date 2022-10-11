Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.99. Approximately 2 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 12,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Procaps Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $8.00.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $112.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Procaps Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procaps Group S.A. ( NASDAQ:PROC Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 28,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

