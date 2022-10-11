Private Capital Group LLC Has $185,000 Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Private Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 6,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 254 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.5 %

NKE opened at $86.69 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.65. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on NKE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.04.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

