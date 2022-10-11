Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $72.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $69.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Principal Financial Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Principal Financial Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.82.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $76.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $80.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.66.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.26. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Insider Activity

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $191,967.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,215. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wee Yee Cheong sold 2,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total transaction of $191,967.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,422 shares of company stock worth $3,462,066 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.