Primate (PRIMATE) Price Hits $0.0168 on Major Exchanges

Primate (PRIMATE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Primate has a total market capitalization of $2.34 million and approximately $65,980.00 worth of Primate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Primate token can now be purchased for $0.0168 or 0.00000088 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Primate has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003189 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Primate Token Profile

Primate’s launch date was April 26th, 2022. Primate’s total supply is 2,060,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,406,233 tokens. Primate’s official Twitter account is @benjibananas and its Facebook page is accessible here. Primate’s official website is www.benjibananas.com. The official message board for Primate is medium.com/benji-bananas.

Primate Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Primate (PRIMATE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Primate has a current supply of 2,060,000,000 with 141,087,223 in circulation. The last known price of Primate is 0.01730692 USD and is up 2.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $21,802.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.benjibananas.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primate should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

