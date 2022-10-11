Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 486 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at $21,321,429.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 102,500 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total value of $34,988.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,321,429.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock worth $18,453,908 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $4.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.94. 100,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.59 billion, a PE ratio of -184.05 and a beta of 1.32. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $134.10 and a one year high of $307.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $161.83 and its 200 day moving average is $152.31.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $239.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.40.

Workday Profile

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.



