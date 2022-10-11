Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,770 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 32,360 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,341,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 40.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 41.2% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,760 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in Salesforce by 5.1% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,799 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.07, for a total value of $335,961.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,055,103,023.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,423,599 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $142.77. 369,861 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,038,723. The company has a market capitalization of $142.77 billion, a PE ratio of 265.76, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.11. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.84.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.