Prentice Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $210,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% during the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 4,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth $1,741,000.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EQWL traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,143. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day moving average of $75.60. Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $66.43 and a 12 month high of $87.99.

Invesco S&P 100 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Large Core Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Large Core Index (Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of large core United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 largest United States companies.

