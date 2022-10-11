Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,349 Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF (NASDAQ:WINC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF makes up about 1.6% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Prentice Wealth Management LLC owned about 6.63% of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WINC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 7,699 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $321,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF by 4,445.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 368,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 360,316 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,007. Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Western Asset Short Duration Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%.

