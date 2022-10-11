Prentice Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,794,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,280,000 after acquiring an additional 60,941 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,254,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,156,000 after purchasing an additional 20,596 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,076,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,984,000 after purchasing an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,916,000 after acquiring an additional 33,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 435.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,018,000 after acquiring an additional 715,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.59. 305,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,406,329. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $56.88 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.82.

