Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 34,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 182,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,226. VanEck Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 1 year low of $21.68 and a 1 year high of $25.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.62.

