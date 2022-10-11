Prentice Wealth Management LLC Makes New $935,000 Investment in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 52,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 24,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 36.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 46,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.63. The stock had a trading volume of 3,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,009. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $16.52 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.08.

