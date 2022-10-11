Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,235 Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 40.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,377,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,876 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Zscaler by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,265,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,696,000 after buying an additional 972,637 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,365,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,020,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ZS. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Zscaler from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Zscaler from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,494,145. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.53. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 55.59% and a negative net margin of 35.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares in the company, valued at $45,460,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,381 shares in the company, valued at $22,739,946.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

