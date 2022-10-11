Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,244 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,244 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% in the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GM traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 916,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,110,472. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.21.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

