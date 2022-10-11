Prentice Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 26.5% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 64,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,475,000 after purchasing an additional 13,521 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in American Tower by 1,896.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 821,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,073,000 after acquiring an additional 780,746 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 279.2% in the second quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 23,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,975,000 after acquiring an additional 17,211 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $189.27. 116,204 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,029,723. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $250.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $251.69. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $188.96 and a 1-year high of $294.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 28.93%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

