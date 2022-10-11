PolyCub (POLYCUB) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11,646.00

PolyCub (POLYCUB) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, PolyCub has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. PolyCub has a market capitalization of $21,646.93 and $11,646.00 worth of PolyCub was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PolyCub token can currently be bought for $0.0541 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PolyCub Token Profile

PolyCub launched on March 4th, 2022. PolyCub’s total supply is 1,700,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 400,000 tokens. The Reddit community for PolyCub is https://reddit.com/r/leofinance. PolyCub’s official website is polycub.com. The official message board for PolyCub is leofinance.io/@leofinance. PolyCub’s official Twitter account is @financeleo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PolyCub Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PolyCub (POLYCUB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. PolyCub has a current supply of 1,700,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of PolyCub is 0.05472166 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $2,267.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polycub.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolyCub directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolyCub should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolyCub using one of the exchanges listed above.

