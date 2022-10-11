Plutonians (PLD) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $219,838.00

Plutonians (PLD) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Plutonians token can now be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000245 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Plutonians has a market cap of $177,713.87 and approximately $219,838.00 worth of Plutonians was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Plutonians has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Plutonians alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.28 or 0.00273474 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001361 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003515 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00027264 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003127 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001105 BTC.

Plutonians Profile

Plutonians (PLD) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2022. The official message board for Plutonians is plutonians.medium.com. Plutonians’ official website is plutonians.tech. The Reddit community for Plutonians is https://reddit.com/r/plutoniansgame and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Plutonians’ official Twitter account is @plutoniansgame.

Buying and Selling Plutonians

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutonians (PLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Plutonians has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Plutonians is 0.04580471 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $274,248.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plutonians.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Plutonians directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Plutonians should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Plutonians using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Plutonians Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Plutonians and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.