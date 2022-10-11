Plata Network (PLATA) Trading 20.8% Lower Over Last Week

Plata Network (PLATA) traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Plata Network has a total market cap of $110,406.42 and approximately $245,088.00 worth of Plata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Plata Network has traded down 20.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Plata Network token can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Plata Network

Plata Network was first traded on September 9th, 2021. Plata Network’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. The official website for Plata Network is plata.network. Plata Network’s official Twitter account is @platanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Plata Network (PLATA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Plata Network has a current supply of 210,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Plata Network is 0.00053335 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $84.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://plata.network.”

