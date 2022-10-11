Piper Sandler Trims UDR (NYSE:UDR) Target Price to $44.00

UDR (NYSE:UDRGet Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of UDR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.72.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.83, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 316.67%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $583,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 678,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,864,000 after acquiring an additional 139,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 74,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,013,000. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

