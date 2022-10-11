Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $13.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

FTI has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised TechnipFMC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas raised TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Benchmark began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of FTI stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.82. TechnipFMC has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 3.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC by 773.8% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

