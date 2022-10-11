Piper Sandler Downgrades Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) to Neutral

Piper Sandler cut shares of Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Piper Sandler currently has $19.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $30.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.71.

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $16.33 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a twelve month low of $16.24 and a twelve month high of $36.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

Douglas Emmett ( NYSE:DEI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $247.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Douglas Emmett’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 228.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.73 per share, with a total value of $247,236.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,130. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan purchased 48,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.73 per share, for a total transaction of $247,236.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,130. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 345,950 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,916. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Emmett

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,725,000 after acquiring an additional 69,843 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1,689.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 829,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,804,000 after buying an additional 783,574 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,684,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,438,000 after buying an additional 31,960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 477,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,031,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

Further Reading

