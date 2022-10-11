Piper Sandler Boosts American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $47.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI cut shares of American Equity Investment Life from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.20.

Shares of AEL opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.98. American Equity Investment Life has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $44.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $37.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

American Equity Investment Life ( NYSE:AEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. American Equity Investment Life had a net margin of 61.05% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $121.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.20 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 88.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Lorenzen sold 25,000 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 282.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 95.9% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in American Equity Investment Life by 114.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

