Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Price Target Lowered to $8.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Perella Weinberg Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

PWP opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The company has a market cap of $577.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.09 and a beta of 1.52. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $14.45.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners ( NASDAQ:PWP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 3.13%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s payout ratio is presently -80.00%.

Insider Transactions at Perella Weinberg Partners

In other news, Director Daniel G. Cohen sold 7,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total transaction of $61,248.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 777,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,023,152.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Perella Weinberg Partners

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 555.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital raising, structure and restructuring, capital markets advisory, energy underwriting, and equity research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.