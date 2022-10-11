Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Lowered to C$47.00 at CIBC

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at CIBC from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Pembina Pipeline to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, CSFB dropped their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$50.56.

Pembina Pipeline stock traded down C$0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$42.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.92, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$46.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.63. The firm has a market cap of C$23.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$37.02 and a 12-month high of C$53.58.

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.62 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$3.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 7,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.76, for a total transaction of C$341,540.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,281.15. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 241 shares of company stock valued at $10,428.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

