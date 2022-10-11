Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33. 138,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,562,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Peloton Interactive (PTON)
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
- McCormick May Get Spicy if it Improves Earnings
- Pershing Square Holdings: Deep-Value Play For Long-Term Investors
- Down Market, Good Stocks, Southern Company, PepsiCo, Caterpillar
- Consider Warming Up with Seasonal Campbell Soup Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.