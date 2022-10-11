Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Trading Down 8.4%

Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) fell 8.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.29 and last traded at $8.33. 138,343 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,562,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.17.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Peloton Interactive Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($1.98). The company had revenue of $678.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $682.93 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 102.05% and a negative net margin of 78.64%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Kevin Cornils sold 7,037 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $99,221.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,863.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,775 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $38,517.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,522.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Coatue Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1,872.8% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,614,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,586,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177,503 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,850,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,575,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,672,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,787,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.