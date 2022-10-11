Pear Token (PEAR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,318.00

Pear Token (PEAR) traded up 37.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 11th. Over the last week, Pear Token has traded down 63.2% against the US dollar. One Pear Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pear Token has a market capitalization of $23,630.48 and approximately $18,318.00 worth of Pear Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010748 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070560 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.59 or 0.10786991 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034166 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pear Token Token Profile

Pear Token’s genesis date was July 6th, 2022. Pear Token’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Pear Token’s official Twitter account is @peartoken_bsc. The official website for Pear Token is peartoken.io.

Buying and Selling Pear Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Pear Token (PEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Pear Token has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pear Token is 0.00000788 USD and is down -24.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,718.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://peartoken.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pear Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pear Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pear Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

