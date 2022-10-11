ParaSwap Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million (PSP)

ParaSwap (PSP) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 10th. ParaSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.77 million and approximately $156,974.00 worth of ParaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ParaSwap has traded down 7% against the US dollar. One ParaSwap token can currently be purchased for about $0.0243 or 0.00000127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010755 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070209 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10733186 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About ParaSwap

ParaSwap launched on November 14th, 2021. ParaSwap’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,891,000 tokens. ParaSwap’s official message board is paraswap.medium.com. ParaSwap’s official Twitter account is @paraswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ParaSwap is paraswap.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ParaSwap (PSP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ParaSwap has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 72,891,000 in circulation. The last known price of ParaSwap is 0.0244347 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $141,022.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://paraswap.io/.”

