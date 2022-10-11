Parasol Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $182,479.91 (PSOL)

Parasol Finance (PSOL) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. One Parasol Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0325 or 0.00000170 BTC on popular exchanges. Parasol Finance has a market capitalization of $182,479.91 and $48,398.00 worth of Parasol Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Parasol Finance has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Parasol Finance

Parasol Finance was first traded on January 6th, 2022. Parasol Finance’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,607,460 tokens. The Reddit community for Parasol Finance is https://reddit.com/r/parasol_finance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Parasol Finance is parasol-finance.medium.com. Parasol Finance’s official website is parasol.finance. Parasol Finance’s official Twitter account is @parasol_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Parasol Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Parasol Finance (PSOL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Solana platform. Parasol Finance has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Parasol Finance is 0.03256236 USD and is down -21.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $260.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parasol.finance.”

