Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $236.50

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 236.50 ($2.86) and last traded at GBX 100.10 ($1.21), with a volume of 2503975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101.20 ($1.22).

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 119 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 114.10. The stock has a market capitalization of £805.20 million and a P/E ratio of -101.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 20.28.

Get Pantheon Resources alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Robert J. Rosenthal sold 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.49), for a total transaction of £1,107,000 ($1,337,602.71).

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.