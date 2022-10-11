Palouse Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,403 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,694 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up 2.0% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of C stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.86. 151,585 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,962,188. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.06 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on C. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a research note on Monday. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.74.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

