P2P Taxi Token (P2PTXT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $88,348.00

P2P Taxi Token (P2PTXT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, P2P Taxi Token has traded 34.5% lower against the dollar. P2P Taxi Token has a market cap of $152,589.60 and approximately $88,348.00 worth of P2P Taxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One P2P Taxi Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

P2P Taxi Token

About P2P Taxi Token

P2P Taxi Token’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. P2P Taxi Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,902,284,186 tokens. P2P Taxi Token’s official Twitter account is @p2p_taxi. P2P Taxi Token’s official website is p2ptaxi.co.

Buying and Selling P2P Taxi Token

According to CryptoCompare, “P2P Taxi Token (P2PTXT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. P2P Taxi Token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of P2P Taxi Token is 0.000016 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $58,914.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://p2ptaxi.co/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as P2P Taxi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade P2P Taxi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase P2P Taxi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

