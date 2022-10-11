Oxford Instruments (OTCMKTS:OXINF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $19.80

Oxford Instruments plc (OTCMKTS:OXINF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.80 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

OXINF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,320 ($28.03) to GBX 2,010 ($24.29) in a report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,600 ($31.42) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,500 ($30.21) in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.69.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

