Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 106,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,931,209 shares.The stock last traded at $52.34 and had previously closed at $53.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.29.

Ovintiv Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.99.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

