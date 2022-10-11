Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) versus Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Financial Analysis

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Oshkosh and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oshkosh 1 7 5 0 2.31 Lordstown Motors 3 1 0 0 1.25

Oshkosh presently has a consensus target price of $103.31, indicating a potential upside of 38.46%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 50.32%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Oshkosh.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oshkosh $7.95 billion 0.61 $472.70 million $1.77 42.15 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$410.37 million ($1.10) -1.44

This table compares Oshkosh and Lordstown Motors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Oshkosh has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Oshkosh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Oshkosh and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oshkosh 1.53% 4.02% 1.76% Lordstown Motors N/A -59.09% -47.39%

Volatility and Risk

Oshkosh has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.5% of Oshkosh shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Oshkosh shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Oshkosh beats Lordstown Motors on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales. Its Defense segment provides heavy, medium, and light tactical wheeled vehicles and related services for the department of defense. The company's Fire & Emergency segment offers custom and commercial firefighting vehicles and equipment; and commercial fire apparatus and emergency vehicles, such as pumpers, aerial platform, ladder and tiller trucks, tankers, rescue vehicles, wild land rough terrain response vehicles, mobile command and control centers, bomb squad vehicles, hazardous materials control vehicles, and other emergency response vehicles. This segment also provides aircraft rescue and firefighting, snow removal, and broadcast vehicles, as well as command trucks, and military simulator shelters and trailers. Its Commercial segment offers front-and rear-discharge concrete mixers for the concrete ready-mix industry; refuse collection vehicles and related components to commercial and municipal waste haulers; and field service vehicles and truck-mounted cranes for the construction, equipment dealer, building supply, utility, tire service, railroad, and mining industries. Oshkosh Corporation provides its products through direct sales representatives, dealers, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Oshkosh Truck Corporation and changed its name to Oshkosh Corporation in February 2008. Oshkosh Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

