Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on OESX. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems Price Performance

OESX stock opened at $1.64 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 million, a PE ratio of 54.67 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Orion Energy Systems ( NASDAQ:OESX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.96 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 1.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 60,639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 20.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,315 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter valued at about $644,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 5.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,772,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after buying an additional 187,470 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 28.2% during the first quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 938,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after buying an additional 206,436 shares during the period. 52.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orion Energy Systems

(Get Rating)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates through three segments: Orion Services Group, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.