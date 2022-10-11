Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC

Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 469.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORCL stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.88. 293,275 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,456,092. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $60.78 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 161.07%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Oracle in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.67.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

