Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.21

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$35.21 and last traded at C$35.54, with a volume of 321940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th.
Open Text Trading Down 3.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.95.
Insider Activity at Open Text
Open Text Company Profile
Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.
Read More
