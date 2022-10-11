Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $35.21

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) shares hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$35.21 and last traded at C$35.54, with a volume of 321940 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$36.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bankshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$60.00 target price on shares of Open Text in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get Open Text alerts:

Open Text Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 18.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$42.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$47.95.

Insider Activity at Open Text

Open Text Company Profile

In other news, Director Stephen Sadler acquired 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$39.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,579,980.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,938,400. In related news, Director P. Thomas Jenkins purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$40.83 per share, with a total value of C$30,621,278.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,743,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$71,178,099.75. Also, Director Stephen Sadler purchased 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$39.69 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,579,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at C$7,938,400. In the last three months, insiders have bought 825,000 shares of company stock valued at $33,588,258.

(Get Rating)

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.