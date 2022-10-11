Onyx (ONYX) Price Hits $0.0004 on Exchanges

Onyx (ONYX) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 11th. During the last seven days, Onyx has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Onyx token can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. Onyx has a market capitalization of $202,360.22 and approximately $55,107.00 worth of Onyx was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003048 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010763 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070083 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10764804 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00034245 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Onyx Token Profile

Onyx’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,293,786 tokens. Onyx’s official website is onyxtoken.net. Onyx’s official Twitter account is @onyxtokenbsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Onyx (ONYX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Onyx has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Onyx is 0.00040095 USD and is down -6.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $396.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://onyxtoken.net.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onyx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onyx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Onyx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

