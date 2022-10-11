OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.22 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00. OnTheMarket has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.22 ($1.57). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

OnTheMarket plc provides property search services for buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants in the United Kingdom. It owns and operates online residential property portal on OnTheMarket.com that offers property for sale and rent, finds agents, retirement properties, student accommodation, farms, estates and land, and property valuation.

