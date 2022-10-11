OnTheMarket’s (OTMP) House Stock Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of OnTheMarket (LON:OTMP – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.
OnTheMarket Stock Performance
Shares of LON OTMP opened at GBX 77.50 ($0.94) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £58.22 million and a P/E ratio of 865.00. OnTheMarket has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 130.22 ($1.57). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 88.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.46.
About OnTheMarket
