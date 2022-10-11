Omni Consumer Protocols Price Down 41% Over Last 7 Days (OCP)

Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 11th. Over the last seven days, Omni Consumer Protocols has traded down 41% against the US dollar. One Omni Consumer Protocols token can now be purchased for about $0.0084 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni Consumer Protocols has a market cap of $100,227.60 and approximately $172,043.00 worth of Omni Consumer Protocols was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003045 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010765 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070246 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10738919 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00034341 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Omni Consumer Protocols Profile

Omni Consumer Protocols’ genesis date was April 25th, 2021. Omni Consumer Protocols’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,901,824 tokens. Omni Consumer Protocols’ official Twitter account is @omnic_pro. Omni Consumer Protocols’ official website is ocp.finance. The official message board for Omni Consumer Protocols is medium.com/omni-consumer-protocols.

Buying and Selling Omni Consumer Protocols

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Consumer Protocols (OCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Omni Consumer Protocols has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Consumer Protocols is 0.00838994 USD and is down -0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $144.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ocp.finance/.”

