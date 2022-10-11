OLO (NYSE:OLO) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of NYSE OLO traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.93. 2,464,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,617,503. OLO has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.48 and a beta of 1.05.

OLO ( NYSE:OLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). OLO had a negative net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $45.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that OLO will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.62 per share, for a total transaction of $247,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 470,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,583,495.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OLO in the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

