Oiler Network (OIL) Price Reaches $0.0398 on Exchanges

Oiler Network (OIL) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 11th. One Oiler Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000204 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oiler Network has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Oiler Network has a market cap of $242,305.19 and approximately $16,903.00 worth of Oiler Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oiler Network alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,119.91 or 0.99844558 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00006503 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 46.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003583 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002401 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003342 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00036045 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00061267 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006284 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00022499 BTC.

Oiler Network Profile

OIL is a token. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2021. Oiler Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,087,582 tokens. Oiler Network’s official website is www.oiler.network. Oiler Network’s official Twitter account is @oilernetwork. Oiler Network’s official message board is medium.com/oiler-network.

Oiler Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oiler Network (OIL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oiler Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Oiler Network is 0.03980319 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oiler.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oiler Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oiler Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oiler Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oiler Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oiler Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.