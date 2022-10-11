Obsidium (OBS) Trading Down 48.2% Over Last 7 Days

Obsidium (OBS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 11th. Obsidium has a total market cap of $23,574.10 and $80,496.00 worth of Obsidium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Obsidium token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Obsidium has traded down 48.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00034130 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Obsidium

Obsidium launched on January 20th, 2022. Obsidium’s total supply is 14,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,075,000 tokens. The official message board for Obsidium is medium.com/@obsidium. Obsidium’s official Twitter account is @obsidium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Obsidium is obsidium.io.

Buying and Selling Obsidium

According to CryptoCompare, “Obsidium (OBS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Obsidium has a current supply of 14,500,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Obsidium is 0.00480008 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://obsidium.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obsidium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obsidium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obsidium using one of the exchanges listed above.

