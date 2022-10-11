Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Coverage Initiated at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nuvei from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a C$40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei from C$130.00 to C$100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Nuvei to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvei presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$79.30.

Shares of NVEI stock opened at C$39.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.37, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$55.13. Nuvei has a 12 month low of C$36.47 and a 12 month high of C$167.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.55 billion and a PE ratio of 58.34.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

