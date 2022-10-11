Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $20.27, but opened at $20.85. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Nutanix shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 22,184 shares.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Northland Securities raised their target price on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.08.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total transaction of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Nutanix Stock Up 5.2 %

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTNX. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.68) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nutanix

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.