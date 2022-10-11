Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.92.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nutanix from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Nutanix Trading Down 7.8 %

NTNX stock opened at $20.27 on Thursday. Nutanix has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $37.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $385.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Nutanix news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 65,376 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $1,499,071.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,250,167.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 129,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,964,757.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock worth $2,587,546. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutanix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the first quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 41.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Nutanix by 33.4% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

