NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 1,525 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

NTV Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000.

IJR traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.73. 210,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,466. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $86.40 and a 1-year high of $121.45.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

