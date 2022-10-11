NTV Asset Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up about 1.8% of NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 202,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,909,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 135,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,702,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 50,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

IJH traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.64. The stock had a trading volume of 48,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,670. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $242.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $244.46. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $292.05.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

