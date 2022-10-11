NTV Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

NTV Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,984 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,025,028,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 115.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,410 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in International Business Machines by 35.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,460,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the last quarter. 55.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.45. 45,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,521,923. The company’s 50-day moving average is $128.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $144.94. The firm has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.14%.

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.80.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

