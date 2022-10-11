Northern Oil and Gas (NYSE:NOG) Shares Gap Down to $32.81

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $32.81, but opened at $30.00. Northern Oil and Gas shares last traded at $29.51, with a volume of 30,529 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Oil and Gas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

Northern Oil and Gas Trading Down 8.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81.

Northern Oil and Gas Increases Dividend

Northern Oil and Gas ( NYSE:NOG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $549.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Northern Oil and Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Oil and Gas

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,809,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,999 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,438,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,127,000 after acquiring an additional 326,123 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,423,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,138,000 after acquiring an additional 122,883 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,527,000 after acquiring an additional 182,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,403,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,748,000 after acquiring an additional 189,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

About Northern Oil and Gas

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily holds interests in the Williston Basin, the Appalachian Basin, and the Permian Basin in the United States.

