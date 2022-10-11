North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,815 Shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,815 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Navient worth $12,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Navient by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Navient by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,370 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Navient by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Navient during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in Navient by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,494 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Navient Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.17. The company had a trading volume of 21,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,593. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 15.69, a quick ratio of 15.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14. Navient Co. has a one year low of $12.45 and a one year high of $22.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.59.

Navient Announces Dividend

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. Navient had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAVI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays downgraded Navient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Navient from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their target price on Navient to $12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Navient in a research note on Friday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

About Navient

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

